Access Bank Plc emerged the biggest loser at the end of trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday as some investors sold off their shares, The Punch reports.
The bank recorded a 5.52 per cent decline in its share price as it fell to …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EwnXe4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The bank recorded a 5.52 per cent decline in its share price as it fell to …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2EwnXe4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]