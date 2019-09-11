Business Access Bank Reaping Benefits of Merger, Says Afrinvest CEO – Thisdaylive

#1
The Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa Limited, Mr. Ike Chioke, yesterday said the recently released first half 2019 results by Access Bank Plc showed that the bank has started reaping its benefits with former rival, Diamond Bank.

Chioke, said this in an interview on Arise …

ike.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Lr7kng

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top