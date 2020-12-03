Business Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara assets in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia – New Telegraph News


www.newtelegraphng.com

Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara assets in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia - New Telegraph

Access Bank Plc. is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara Ltd., as Nigeria’s biggest lender seeks to expand its reach in the rest of Africa, people familiar with the matter said. According to Bloomberg News, Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s…
