The Sultanate Council in Sokoto on Monday said the Sultan’s son and two other relatives who were involved in an auto crash yesterday are recovering rapidly.“The Sultanate Council is pleased to announce that Amir Sa’ad Abubakar, who is hospitalised on account of injuries he sustained along with his two cousins, Khalifa Muhammad Maacio and Zainab Bara’u Isah, in an automobile accident in Sokoto on Sunday September 9th 2018 is rapidly responding to treatment,” a statement from the Council this evening noted.