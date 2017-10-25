Accounting Jobs In Nigeria: Arla Nigeria - Accountant

At Arla, we do so much more than make some of the world's favourite dairy products. We make healthy taste delicious, mornings worth getting up for and family dinners unforgettable. Dano(R), Lurpak(R) and Arla(R) - names like these make us a vital, natural part of modern life in over 100 countries around the world. There are more than 300 employees in Africa and 19,000 global employees at the heart of our business. Every single one of us plays an important role and together we build on our 10bn Euros turnover and establish our position as one of the largest dairy companies in the world. Do you know how to drive a strong business performance dialogue across several fast growing consumer markets and to work with a team of people sitting in several locations across the African Continent and in Europe? Do you have strong commercial and financial insight and a flair for thinking strategically and acting operational in a fast paced environment? If you can answer yes to these two questions then you could be the person we are looking for as Senior Commercial Finance Manager, based out of our regional office in Lagos in Nigeria. You will join a team of professionals and take responsibility for driving a strong commercial finance agenda in Africa. This position reports to the Vice President, Head of Sub-Sahara Africa Region. You will have a dotted line to Vice President, Finance of International. We are currently looking to recruit an Accountant and a Purchasing & Export Officer in our Lekki office: ACCOUNTANT: B.Sc/HND in Accountancy and ACA (qualifying stage) Key Responsibilities: Vetting and Checking of Vouchers, Import GRN Costing, Clearing Agents Account Reconciliation, Inter-company Reconciliations. Skills & Work Experience: Minimum of 1 year experience post-graduation, Good Microsoft Excel application, Excellent application of Accounting packages, Excellent Communication Skills. Qualities: Ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision, Ability to build strong working relationship and effectively interact in a multi-cultural environment, Ability to deliver within a set target, Strong personal attitude and Attention to details. CLICK HERE TO APPLY