ACF, Keyamo react to release of Dapchi schoolgirls – Daily Post Nigeria

    The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Wednesday described the release of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls as a reassuring development.

    The group’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim, in a statement, commended the Federal Government for the effort, adding that the group received the “good news’’ with immense happiness.

    “The release of the Dapchi girls has certainly gladdened the hearts of the affected parents, relations, the Yobe State Government and other Nigerians.

    Daily Post Nigeria – http://ift.tt/2GRasFh
