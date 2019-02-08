Politics ACPN threatens court action against Ezekwesili over campaign funds – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has threatened to sue its former presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili over the party’s campaign funds, saying she should render accounts of money spent while canvassing for votes across the …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2HW1XN1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[111]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top