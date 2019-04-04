Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police, says at least 1,071 persons lost their lives in crime-related cases across the country in the first quarter of 2019.
Speaking during the quarterly northern traditional rulers’ council meeting held on Tuesday in Kaduna, Adamu said the crime statistics showed that between January and April, at least 685 persons were kidnapped across the country.
