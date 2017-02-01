Submit Post Advertise

Politics Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo Swears in 5 NPC Commissioners

Discussion in 'Political News' started by kemi, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:46 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

    osinbajo osinbajo.PNG

    The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the commissioners followed their successful screening by the senate, on Dec. 12, 2016, after their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari.

    The appointment of the commissioners was also endorsed by the National Council of State, last year.

    They are:

    Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom)

    Gloria Fateya Izonfuo (Bayelsa)

    Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue)

    Haliru Bala (Kebbi)

    Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo).


    NAN reports that this is the first time the acting president will be administering oath of office on political appointees as President Muhammadu Buhari is on 10-day vacation in London.

    The event, which was carried out before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, was witnessed by cabinet ministers and relations of the appointees.



    NAN
     
    kemi, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:46 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments