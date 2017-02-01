Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja swore-in five new commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing in of the commissioners followed their successful screening by the senate, on Dec. 12, 2016, after their nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari. The appointment of the commissioners was also endorsed by the National Council of State, last year. They are: Benedict Ukpong (Akwa Ibom) Gloria Fateya Izonfuo (Bayelsa) Kupchi Patricia Ori Iyanya (Benue) Haliru Bala (Kebbi) Eyitayo Oyetunji (Oyo). NAN reports that this is the first time the acting president will be administering oath of office on political appointees as President Muhammadu Buhari is on 10-day vacation in London. The event, which was carried out before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, was witnessed by cabinet ministers and relations of the appointees. NAN