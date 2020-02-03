Entertainment Actor Al Pacino, 79, takes a tumble on the red carpet as he arrives at the BAFTAs (Photos) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
American actor, Al Pacino, suffered an embarrassing fall as he took a tumble on the red carpet while arriving with his girlfriend Meital Dohan at the BAFTAs on Sunday evening.

The screen star, 79, lost his footing as he made his way into the Royal Albert Hall, the venue for …

actor.JPG

via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/396Uxzv

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top