Entertainment Actor, Blossom Chukwu’s wife shares her near-death experience with horrific photos – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwu’s wife, Maureen, has taken to her Instagram page to share mortifying photos of how a domestic accident caused her to be bedridden and did heavy damage to her body.

According to her story, which she was skeptical to share at first, she accidentally poured steaming hot …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2J2zUsi

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top