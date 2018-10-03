Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwu’s wife, Maureen, has taken to her Instagram page to share mortifying photos of how a domestic accident caused her to be bedridden and did heavy damage to her body.
According to her story, which she was skeptical to share at first, she accidentally poured steaming hot …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2J2zUsi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to her story, which she was skeptical to share at first, she accidentally poured steaming hot …
via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2J2zUsi
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]