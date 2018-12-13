Entertainment Actor Charles Okocha shows off his gunshots wound 3-years after he was hit by 6 stray bullets – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Popular Nollywood Actor & comic act, Charles Okocha has revealed that he’s grateful to God for keeping him alive, after he survived 6 stray bullets in 2015.

According to him, he was shot five times in his stomach and one on his leg, an incident that could have ended his life. …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2BgYL8c

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top