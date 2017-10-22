Entertainment

Submit Post Advertise

Actors Guild of Nigeria Crisis Continues

    The feud between Ibinabo Fiberesima and Emeka Ike, both of the currently troubled Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has reportedly been on a ceasefire, pending further discussion between the two giants of the acting craft.

    Ms. Fiberesma has also declared that she does not recognise the authority that brought Emeka Rolla into power. Emeka Rollas came out as the Head of the interim government imposed upon the AGM under the auspices of the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU) in an attempt to stabilise the AGM. Both Ibinabo Fiberesima and Emeka Ike have rejected such authority, even though it is reported that Rollas defeated Emeka Ike in an election organised by the GNU in Enugu.

    In a statement to the Press, Ibinabo Fiberesima stated:

    “We didn’t recognize any election. Emeka Ike and I have met over the matter and we are putting plans in place to withdraw all outstanding cases in court so as to pave way for peace in the Guild.”

    “After withdrawing the cases, we would call for a fresh election for the Guild. Until my appeal which is before the court is heard, I am still the president of the Guild,” Ibinabo said.
     
