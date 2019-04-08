Entertainment Actress Belinda Effah Says Celebrities Promote Fake Lifestyle On The Social Media – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com

Nigerian actress, Belinda Effah has revealed that she is not comfortable with the fake lifestyle of several celebrities in the country. According to the actress, they are living a facade.

During a recent interview, she mentioned that celebrities are appalling with the excess exhibition of affluence...



via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – http://bit.ly/2G8uaNN

