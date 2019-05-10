Actress Chacha Eke and her husband, Austin have welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Awesome Chukwuemerie Faani.
Chukwuemerie when translated from Igbo to English means “God won”. Her husband Austin Faani too to social media with first picture of the baby which he captioned........
