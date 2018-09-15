  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Actress Daniella Okeke Finally Addresses Apostle Suleman & The Threesomes Sex Scandal - Nairaland

#1
Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke has finally spoken on the alleged romantic affair between herself and Apostle Suleiman.

The actress who was once accused of having a sexual relationship with married pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, denied such relationship, saying she didn’t respond because her lawyer found out the whole scandal was politically motivated.




READ MORE HERE
 
[90]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top