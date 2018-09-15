Nollywood actress Daniella Okeke has finally spoken on the alleged romantic affair between herself and Apostle Suleiman.
The actress who was once accused of having a sexual relationship with married pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, denied such relationship, saying she didn’t respond because her lawyer found out the whole scandal was politically motivated.
