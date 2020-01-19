Actresses Funke Akindele-Bello and Eniola Badmus are currently on a trip to Dubai – The movie stars flooded their individual social media pages with photos and videos from their trip – However, a cleric called out Akindele and her siblings for being absent at the funeral service of her father …
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2R7SoNJ –
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2R7SoNJ –
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]