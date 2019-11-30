It is a time of grief and sadness in some parts of the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, after actress Iyabo Bukky Osadare passed on.
The filmmaker is said to have died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, after her long battle with breast cancer. .....
