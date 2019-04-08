Veteran Nigerian actress, Maureen Solomon, has taken to social media to announce that she is expecting another child after almost 12 years.
The beautiful actress who couldn’t contain her joy, took to her IG page to share photo of her baby bump…
via YabaLeftOnline
