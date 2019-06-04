Entertainment Actress Regina Daniels Takes Her Rightful Place In Her Billionaire Husband’s House – Nairaland

#1
Young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has taken her place as the favourite Ned Nwoko wife. Regina Daniels-Nwoko was seen in her billionaire husband’s house, one of the sitting rooms.

She was seen in her latest video handling her beautiful portrait placed on the wall. She looks so happy to be Ned …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WIYx6t

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top