Nollywood actress Temitope Osoba has called on the Nigerian government to help out actors and make sure they are paid properly.
The actress said she feels bad when she sees top actors coming online to beg for financial assistance. The actress addressed the issue of top actors who come online to ask for money to take care of their health.....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RURcg3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress said she feels bad when she sees top actors coming online to beg for financial assistance. The actress addressed the issue of top actors who come online to ask for money to take care of their health.....
via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2RURcg3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 26.2 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[29]