Adebimpe Oyebade who copped the ‘The Best New Actress 2018’ award in the Yoruba section of the City People Awards, has stated that actresses who bleach have nothing to offer.
The actress who revealed that the favourite part of her body is her skin colour as it makes her unique in the industry, …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2E3Q17M
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The actress who revealed that the favourite part of her body is her skin colour as it makes her unique in the industry, …
via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2E3Q17M
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]