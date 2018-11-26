The Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation (ACUF), a non-governmental organisation, in furtherance of its monthly Youth Development and Leadership Workshop Series (YouDAL) and as part of its giant strides of contributing to national development, is holding a one-day workshop to train youth on entrepreneurship development and problem solving......
Read more via BusinessDay – https://ift.tt/2RfzCS4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via BusinessDay – https://ift.tt/2RfzCS4
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]