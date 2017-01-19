Submit Post Advertise

World Adama Barrow Speaks: Yahya Jammeh's Era Is Over

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:16 AM. Views count: 192

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    President-elect of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said the presidency of President Yahya Jammeh is officially over.

    Mr Barrow, who won the 1 December 2016 election, is currently in Senegal under protection as ECOWAS troops have entered the tiny West African country to force Mr Jammeh out as his term elapses today, Thursday, 19 January.

    "My dearest Gambians — the presidency of Yahya Jammeh is officially over. The new era of Gambia is here at last. #NewGambia", he tweeted on his social media account.

    This is coming as the Plane of Mauritanian President left The Gambia. it is still unclear if Yahya Jammeh was on board.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:16 AM
  2. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    Barrow's party made some schoolboys mistake that's why Jammeh is still in power
     
    Jules, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:21 AM
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    You are right @Jules, same with The Gambian Electoral commission.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 19, 2017 at 9:37 AM
