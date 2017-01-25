Gambia’s President Adama Barrow is due to return to Gambia on Thursday, a senior aide Amie Bojang said on Wednesday. Barrow who was inaugurated in neighbouring Senegal as mediators sought an exit deal for his predecessor Yahya Jammeh, on January 19. “He is leaving tomorrow and will arrive in Banjul at around 4 pm,” said Bojang. It would be recalled that the ECOWAS Commission said its coalition force in The Gambia would remain for the next six months, as requested by Barrow. ECOWAS had assured that military intervention will be the last resort while it attempted unsuccessfully to convince Jammeh to step down.