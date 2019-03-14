Politics Adamawa election: APC, PDP share State Assembly seats – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, announced that the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party won 11 seats each in the Adamawa House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

Mr Kasim Gaidam, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, who made the announcement …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2VZspHU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top