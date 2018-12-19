Politics Adamawa Governorship Candidates Sign Peace Pact Thursday – Nairaland

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission in Adamawa State has fixed Thursday for governorship candidates of all political parties in the state to sign a peace pact.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Mr Kasim Gaidam, disclosed this in an interview …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2CmwDCv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[19]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top