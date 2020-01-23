Politics Adams Oshiomhole Spotted Dancing Enthusiastically At A Function In Benin (Photos) – Tori News

#1
Adams Oshiomhole was an event in Benin City recently and he showed everyone what a dancer he was.

The APC national chairman took to the stage and gyrated to the music being played as get surrounded by equally enthused group of dancers. ....

adams.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2VqZnUL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top