In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Adamu can remain as IGP till 2023, says Buhari - The Cable
  • Buhari names Abuja expressway after president of Niger Republic - The cable
  • Ogun Will Rescue Kidnapped OOU Students Unhurt – Governor Abiodun – Nairaland
  • Governor Akeredolu appoints first female SSG – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
  • FG approves $1.5bn for rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery - Punch Newspaper
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Adamu can remain as IGP till 2023, says Buhari - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/adamu-can-remain-as-igp-till-2023-says-buhari
Politics - Buhari names Abuja expressway after president of Niger Republic - The cable

https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-names-abuja-expressway-after-president-of-niger-republic
Politics - Ogun Will Rescue Kidnapped OOU Students Unhurt – Governor Abiodun – Nairaland

https://www.nairaland.com/6462724/ogun-rescue-kidnapped-oou-students
Politics - Governor Akeredolu appoints first female SSG – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/3/governor-akeredolu-appoints-first-female-ssg.html
Metro - FG approves $1.5bn for rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery - Punch Newspaper

https://punchng.com/breaking-fg-approves-1-5bn-for-rehabilitation-of-port-harcourt-refinery/
