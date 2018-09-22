Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu has reacted to reports alleging that he evaded the compulsory National Youth Service Corps scheme, insisting that his case cannot be compared to that of the former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.
The Minister who insisted that whereas that of the former finance minister …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2O4KhAE
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Minister who insisted that whereas that of the former finance minister …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – https://ift.tt/2O4KhAE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]