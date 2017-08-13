The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has stopped its members from using compulsory uniform also known as Aso Ebi at church functions. Wife of the General Overseer of the church and Mother-in-Isreal, Pastor Folu Adeboye made these known on Saturday at the women’s meeting, which was a part of the activities of the 65th annual convention of the church themed “Halleluyah”. She stated at the meeting that compelling members of the church to participate in Aso ebi during special programmes in local assemblies was ungodly. She said “There have been reports that some members of some parishes in the church that cannot afford to buy some of these Aso Ebi’s have been exempted from some church functions. “Such un-Christianly act of keeping church members out of programmes because of Aso ebi, must never be heard of again among the women in the church.” She added that those caught would be severely sanctioned. “Aso Ebi which should ordinarily be for the family, must not be elevated to the point of making it to overshadow the spiritual life of the congregants,” she added. Petty lies, usually told at wedding engagement ceremony, have also been declared ungodly and banned forthwith.