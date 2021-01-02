Metro Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains – New Telegraph


Chinedu Iroka

www.newtelegraphng.com

Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains - New Telegraph

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said there would be a recurrence of some 2020 events in the New Year. Adeboye made this prediction in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3 am yesterday shortly after the church’s virtual...
