Metro Adeboye visits Buhari at Aso Rock – New Telegraph

JUST IN: Adeboye visits Buhari at Aso Rock - New Telegraph

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Monday, visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House in Abuja. Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, made this known via his verified Twitter handle on Monday afternoon...
