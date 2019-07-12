JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Adeleke Family Alleges Betrayal, Rejects 2022 PDP Gov Ticket – Nairaland

#1
Deji Adeleke, elder brother to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the September 22, 2018 governorship poll in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, said many promises made by the PDP before the family accepted the party’s governorship ticket were not kept. Adeleke, in a statement he …

aDELEke.jpg

Read more via www.nairaland.comhttps://ift.tt/2G8ofrE
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top