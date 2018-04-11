The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has denied controversy surrounding the repatriated funds looted by the late former military Head of State, General Sanni Abacha.
Mrs Adeosun said this in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde, on Tuesday in Abuja.
Reports had emerged that the minister allegedly wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, blocking the payment of $16.9million fees to lawyers for the repatriation of the funds.
