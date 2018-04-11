Submit Post Advertise

Politics Adeosun Denies Controversy Over Returned Abacha Loot – Channels Television

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Apr 11, 2018 at 10:32 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has denied controversy surrounding the repatriated funds looted by the late former military Head of State, General Sanni Abacha.

    Mrs Adeosun said this in a statement by her Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Oluyinka Akintunde, on Tuesday in Abuja.

    Reports had emerged that the minister allegedly wrote a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, blocking the payment of $16.9million fees to lawyers for the repatriation of the funds.


    kemi adeosun.jpg

    Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2JDybJR File photo
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Apr 11, 2018 at 11:06 AM
    siteadmin, Apr 11, 2018 at 10:32 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Adeosun Denies Controversy
    1. Iroka Chinedu
      Politics

      Abacha loot: FG confirms receipt of $322.5m from Switzerland - Punch news

      Iroka Chinedu, Apr 11, 2018 at 5:52 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      148
      Iroka Chinedu
      Apr 11, 2018 at 5:52 AM
    2. Samguine
      Politics

      Abacha Loot: Adeosun Blocks $16.9m Payment To Malami’s Lawyers - Vanguard News

      Samguine, Apr 10, 2018 at 9:48 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,300
      Samguine
      Apr 10, 2018 at 9:48 AM
    3. siteadmin

      Abacha loot: Adeosun blocks $16.9m payment to Malami’s lawyers – Vanguard News

      siteadmin, Apr 10, 2018 at 6:22 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      143
      siteadmin
      Apr 10, 2018 at 6:22 AM
    4. siteadmin
      Politics

      Senate Set For Showdown With Buhari's Govt, Warns Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun– Daily Post Nigeria

      siteadmin, Mar 29, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      765
      siteadmin
      Mar 29, 2018
    5. Kayode Falayi
      Politics

      FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N647.39bn – Adeosun - The Nation

      Kayode Falayi, Mar 28, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,804
      Kayode Falayi
      Mar 28, 2018
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      FG Denies Increasing Tariff On Food Items

      RemmyAlex, Jan 7, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      914
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 7, 2017
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Abacha Loot: Adeosun Denies $79m Switzerland 'Commission'

      Lequte, Dec 11, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      624
      Lequte
      Dec 11, 2016

    Trending Posts

    Married Instagram Slay Queen, Roman Goddess, Shares Bedroom Photo In Undies - Nairaland
    Married Instagram Slay Queen, Roman Goddess, Shares Bedroom Photo In Undies - Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 10, 2018 at 9:19 PM 0 comments
    Your End Will Be Worse Than Pharaoh - FFK Curses Buhari Over 2019 Election Declaration
    Your End Will Be Worse Than Pharaoh - FFK Curses Buhari Over 2019 Election Declaration
    Samguine Apr 10, 2018 at 2:18 PM 0 comments
    Champions League: Messi blames Manchester United for 3-0 loss to Roma - Dailypost Ng
    Champions League: Messi blames Manchester United for 3-0 loss to Roma - Dailypost Ng
    Iroka Chinedu Apr 11, 2018 at 7:39 AM 0 comments
    STRANGE!!! Yoruba Man Posts Video Of Him Pressing His Mom's Buttocks [VIDEO] - Nairaland
    STRANGE!!! Yoruba Man Posts Video Of Him Pressing His Mom's Buttocks [VIDEO] - Nairaland
    Samguine Apr 10, 2018 at 4:59 PM 0 comments
    'Baba Go Slow, Go Back To Daura' - Femi Aribisala Reacts To Buhari's 2019 Declaration
    'Baba Go Slow, Go Back To Daura' - Femi Aribisala Reacts To Buhari's 2019 Declaration
    Samguine Apr 10, 2018 at 2:56 PM 0 comments

    Comments