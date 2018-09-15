  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics Adeosun risks 14-year jail term for skipping NYSC, forging document – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Former Nigerian finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, who resigned her position on Friday on account of forging a certificate of national service risks jail term of up to 14 years.

A lawyer, Shuaibu Sule, listed five offences he said the minister is liable for. The offences …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2xcZ4zF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top