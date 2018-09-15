The resignation of finance minister, Kemi Adeosun, from her post Friday evening did not come without high-wire drama and intrigues.It followed weeks of high-level horse-trading since PREMIUM TIMES unraveled a certificate forgery scandal involving the minister.The minister’s resignation was confirmed Friday evening through a statement by special adviser to the president on media, Femi Adesina.Mr Adesina announced President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of the resignation tendered by the minister. He also provided full text of the minister’s resignation letter.