SSpecial Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday said that President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be forced to return to the country. Adesina made the comment when he appeared on Sunday Politics, on Channels Television. Reacting to the demands of the civil society groups led by Nigerian entertainer, Charly Boy, who are demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari resume office or resign, Adesina said the president would only return after his doctors give him the go-ahead. Well, the president would always do what is legal and constitutional. What they are asking for is not known to our laws. “The president will stand by our laws at all times. He will uphold the laws, he will protect them.”