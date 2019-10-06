Justforex_nb_campaign

World Adidas trainers that had people queuing for 3 days now on eBay for up to £56,000 – mirror

A limited edition pair of Adidas trainers that people queued THREE DAYS for are now being sold on eBay for up to £56,000.

The shoes have been spotted on the on the auction site with the huge price tag just days after going on sale for £100. Only 160 …

