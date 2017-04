Administrative Officer

Manages the drivers and Admin personnel.

Creates operating practices through filing and record-keeping.

Ensures operation of all vehicles and equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; calling for repairs; maintaining equipment inventories; evaluating new equipment and techniques.

Secures information by completing data base backups and updating information on Admin activities.

Responsible for registration and renewal of all vehicle licenses, company permits and general documents.

Perform general office duties, operate office equipment such as fax machines, copiers, and phone systems.

Manage incoming calls, provide information in response to requests, exercises judgment when filtering inquiries and transfers calls to appropriate individuals.

Routes and distributes incoming mail or other materials; arranging for dispatch/courier.

Agenda management: booking of flights, travels, meetings, arrange hotels.

Monitors and keeps records of the fueling of company cars.

Responsible for the up keep and maintenance of office facilities such as air-conditioners and office equipment such as photocopier machine.

In charge of office security and cleanliness.

Provides Admin support to Human Resource Department.

Greets visitors or callers and handles their inquiries or directs them to the appropriate persons according to their needs.

Monitors Office expenses: Rent, Water, electricity, consumables, etc.

Liaises with vendors and servicing companies for repairs to ensure good performance.

Office management: stationery, cleaning, CUG lines, etc. (includes order, and raising vouchers for purchases and payments).

Perform other related duties as may be assigned.

Administrative Writing Skill.

Microsoft Office Skill.

Analytical Skill.

Time Management Skill.

Problem Solving Skill.

Inventory Control.

Verbal and Written Communication.

Must know how to drive and have a keen knowledge on vehicle maintenance.

B.Sc in Business Administration or any other related course.

Minimum of 2 years post NYSC work experience in administrative role.

Must be able to interact and communicate effectively with individuals at all levels of the organization up to and including Board level.

Dragnet Solutions Limited, is a dynamic firm that specializes in the design, development and implementation of people screening solutions that can be deployed in a variety of uses covering both the workplace and the educational arena.