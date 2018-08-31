Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Vacancy Administrative Assistant at SpringHill Construction , Lagos | Jobberman

#1
SpringHill Construction has been active construction Industry for the past 2 years and has in the past years focused on building construction as the main contractor. It has acquired a network of Clients and recently moved the business into the area of Construction Business that allows the company to express its passion.

Job Summary
  • Under the supervision of the Construction Director, the ideal candidate will be responsible for more complex administrative and managerial work involving initiative and responsibility in directing a very large sized operation. In this position, the candidate advises and recommends on major plans and policies



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2wuBCwAwww.jobberman.com

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top