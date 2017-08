Good morning all! I was part of a large tour group visiting Ado Awaye Rock yesterday . I just read the article by Oluseye Ojo , The SUN ADO-AWAYE: The sorry talke of Africa's suspended Lake from December 10, 2015. I was wondering how I might contact Oluseye Ojo? I also was wondering if Oluseye Ojo might be interested to interview some of the people who went on a two bus excursion to this significant Nigerian Natural Wonder?

Respectfully~

Mr. Gary~

Click to expand...