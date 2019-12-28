Entertainment Adorable Photo Of Davido, His First Daughter, And Babymama At Christmas Day Lunch – Information Nigeria

A new adorable photo of multi-award winning singer David Adeleke professionally known as Davido along with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu and their daughter, Imade his hit the internet. The photo was reportedly taken at Davido’s dad, Deji Adeleke‘s house on Tuesday, 25th December…

Davido-and-sophia-and-their-daughter-Imade-1.jpg

