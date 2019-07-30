Amidst controversy over the benefits of Nigeria’s signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, AfCFTA, the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the new trade environment will boost the country’s export by eight percent.
Osinbajo Osibanjo disclosed this at a …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Gz9HkY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Osinbajo Osibanjo disclosed this at a …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Gz9HkY
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]