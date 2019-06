The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Odion Ighalo’s winner in Nigeria’s 1-0 win against Burundi, as the best goal of Match Day 2 at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Ighalo, who came on as a substitute for Paul Onuachu in the 72nd …read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FuqLIv ---------------Get More Nigeria Sports News