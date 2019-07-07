advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sports AFCON 2019: Ighalo leads highest goalscorers [See top 14] – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is currently leading the race to become the highest goalscorer at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo netted a brace in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Cameroon on Saturday, to take his tally to three goals so far. The Shanghai Shenhua frontman …

odion.JPG

read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RZHuZ4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top