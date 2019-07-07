Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is currently leading the race to become the highest goalscorer at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.
Ighalo netted a brace in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Cameroon on Saturday, to take his tally to three goals so far. The Shanghai Shenhua frontman …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RZHuZ4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Ighalo netted a brace in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Cameroon on Saturday, to take his tally to three goals so far. The Shanghai Shenhua frontman …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2RZHuZ4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[30]