South Africa drew 0-0 with Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification Group E match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.
As a result, Bafana Bafana remained second on the Group E table and the Meditteranean Knights also remain at the top …
read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2QeXJAk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
As a result, Bafana Bafana remained second on the Group E table and the Meditteranean Knights also remain at the top …
read more via ModernGhana News – https://ift.tt/2QeXJAk
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]