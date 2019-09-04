JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business AfDB Appoints Former PENCOM DG, Chinelo Anohu To Head Africa Investment Forum – Nairaland

#1
Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group, has announced the appointment of Chinelo Anohu as head and senior director of the Africa Investment Forum (AIF).

Anohu, a highly accomplished international corporate lawyer, was the former director-general of the National …

chinelo.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2NN2lyL

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top