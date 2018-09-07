Business AfDB approves $15 million for equity investment in Nigeria – Nairametrics

#1
The Board of Directors African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $15 million for equity investment in Verod Capital Growth Fund III, a private equity fund for investments in high growth middle market companies.

AfDB made known that the approved fund will..



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2wP1mUT

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top