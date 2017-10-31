Submit Post Advertise

Business AfDB Makes U-Turn, Recalls $400m Loan to Buhari

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Oct 31, 2017 at 8:20 AM. Views count: 71

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The African Development Bank (AfDB) has called off a $400 million loan to Nigeria that would have helped fund the country’s budget, Reuters reports.

    The money has been redirected to specific projects, a vice president at the lender said yesterday.

    The AfDB had been in talks with Nigeria for around a year to release the second, $400 million tranche of a $1 billion loan to shore up its budget for 2017, as the government tried to reinvigorate its stagnant economy with heavy spending.

    But Nigeria has not met the terms of the international lenders, which also included the World Bank, to enact various reforms, including allowing its currency, the naira, to float freely on the foreign exchange market.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 31, 2017 at 8:20 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - AfDB Makes Turn
    1. Samguine
      Business

      3 Nigerians Make Top 10 Richest Black Billionaires List

      Samguine, Aug 5, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,671
      Samguine
      Aug 5, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      How Dangote May Be The Largest Exporter of Rice In 5 Years – AfDB President, Adesina

      RemmyAlex, Apr 18, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,140
      chinaza attahma
      Apr 18, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      AfDB Appoints Two Nigerians As Directors

      RemmyAlex, Jan 17, 2017, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      690
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 17, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      AfDB's Adesina Approves $600m Loan For Nigeria

      RemmyAlex, Dec 8, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      357
      RemmyAlex
      Dec 8, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      President Buhari Gets $1bn Loan From Akinwunmi Adesina's led AfDB

      RemmyAlex, Sep 26, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,382
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 26, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria: FG To Borrow N1.8trn to Revive Crashed Economy

      RemmyAlex, Sep 17, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,205
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 17, 2016
    7. RemmyAlex
      Business

      African Development Bank Launches $24Bn Feed Africa Initiative

      RemmyAlex, Aug 30, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      362
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 30, 2016

    Comments